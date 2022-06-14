How many episodes are in The Lazarus Project?

“Joe’s got a real talent for writing on the edge of dry, dark, black humour and intense, extreme stress and dilemma.

“I really like characters and situations that are poised in that in-between, kind of grey area, where it’s so horrible that it’s funny, or it’s so funny that it’s horrible.”

The I May Destroy You star continued: “Joe’s amazing at creating situations in which that exists. I suppose I loved the humanity of George’s character.

“Even though he goes through quite extreme circumstances, at no point could I really actually make a decision as to what I would do if I was put in that position. Which is always good, because it means that I could never judge him.

“I could never be like, ‘You’re being an idiot.’ Or, ‘You’re being a hero.’ At all times I was thinking, ‘It’s just really hard. And I don’t know.’ I think that’s the mark of a well-drawn story arc and character.”

The Lazarus Project airs on Sky Max on Thursday, June 16 at 9pm and is available as a boxset on NOW