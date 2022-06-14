‘I’m in good hands!’ Kate has royal fans melting with loving public tribute to William

During the Jubilee celebrations weekend, Kate joined Prince William on a royal visit to Cardiff. The pair, also joined by their two eldest children, visited Cardiff Castle and during their visit, royal fans captured a very sweet moment of the loving tribute made by the Duchess. The short clip, posted on Twitter by @Hellen3030, showed the 40-year-old smiling as she spoke to adoring royal fans.

One user, @loveforcambridg, replied to the tweet: “Aw so cute just wished the lady said “Queen” because Catherine already is a Princess! But that was a lovely moment anyway”.

Another user, @mwalker2950, said: “Yes she will and I hope she takes the title of Princess of Wales she deserves it, it will make William proud”

The user also added that “Diana would have loved her”.

A third user, @DandenongsFern, tweeted: “Such a lovely thing to say and so humble; she still relies on him to give her direction. Even after 20 years together”.

