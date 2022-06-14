Is premium fuel really more cost-efficient? Claim fact checked





Premium fuel pumps often have advertisements about how it is better for a car’s performance. But it all depends on the type of vehicle you’re driving and what fuel you have used previously. So is premium fuel more cost efficient?

What is premium petrol? Premium petrol is fuel with a higher octane rating than regular unleaded. Octane is the chemical component of petrol and the amount of octane in the fuel can affect performance. Regular unleaded fuel has an octane rating of 95 which most cars in the UK are designed for, while premium petrol has an octane rating of 97 or 98. READ MORE: Electric car drivers report staggering change in driving attitudes

Is premium petrol worth the extra cost? Cars which are designed for high performance can benefit from premium fuel and some manufacturers recommend it. Drivers who use premium fuel with a high performance car might see improvements in performance, smoothness and fuel efficiency. It would be worth paying the extra cost for premium fuel for high performance cars and drivers should notice the benefits in power and in the engine. Using regular fuel in a high performance car over a long period of time could result in the vehicle starting to suffer from engine knock which can cause damage.

Is premium fuel good for diesel cars? For diesel cars, premium fuel works differently but offers advantages for drivers. Premium diesel usually doesn’t have a higher octane rating because it offers little benefit to the vehicle. Instead, the more expensive premium diesel fuels have chemicals which clean the engine and oil built up in the fuel system.

Filling a tank of premium fuel in a diesel car every 1,000 miles or so can help keep the engine clean. It should also clear out any deposits in the system and help the vehicle run more efficiently compared to regular diesel. This keeps a diesel engine working well and can help avoid expensive repairs. Forking out for the extra cost every now and then can help keep a diesel car in good shape in the long run.