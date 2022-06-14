ISG Launches Web3 / Metaverse Advisory Business

June 14 2022

Tech research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) has launched an advisory business to help clients understand the technology and business implications of the next phase of the Internet’s evolution, Web3 and the metaverse.

Founded sixteen years ago, ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in over twenty countries and combining industry and technology expertise with research and analytical capabilities. Its new service will focus on learning and ‘reimagining’ sessions, designed to help clients plan for future business opportunities related to the metaverse and Web3.

These sessions will tap into ISG’s research examining next-generation strategies, tools and technologies to connect physical worlds with virtual worlds for employees, customers, partners and communities. ISG will also advise tech and service providers on developing appropriate solutions for this emerging space, which includes metaverse, crypto economies and blockchain.

The new business will be led by ISG Partner Prashant Kelker (pictured), who comments: ‘Amid the hype, there is still a lot of confusion about what the metaverse is, and how it will impact business and shape customer experiences as part of Web3. In this emerging environment, clients need advice and support to plan their future business models and technology investments. Our new advisory service will help demystify the metaverse and Web3 and prepare our clients for what lies ahead as they look to capitalize on the business potential of these new, immersive worlds and decentralized economies’.

Web site: www.isg-one.com .