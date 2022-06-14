‘It all happened quite quickly’ Man, 65, battled cancer after suffering no symptoms

For some individuals, the possibility of side effects after treatment is enough to put them off getting treatment at all. Medical professionals warn that urinary, bowel and erectile dysfunction are all possible. But through sharing his own experience, Fenneberg hopes that other men will see that this does not always happen, and treatment will be able to save their lives if done early enough.

In fact, the only side effect Fenneberg suffered from was the inability to urinate, and because of this, he had a catheter put in approximately one week after the procedure took place. Three months after his radiotherapy the catheter was removed.

Now at the age of 72, Fenneberg added: “I don’t suffer from any side-effects following my treatments. I find myself urinating quite often during the day, every couple of hours, but I’m no longer up during the night.”

In addition, his PSA levels have dropped to a low 1.8 ng/mL, but after such a tragic health ordeal, Fenneberg remains focused on trying to prevent others from going through what he did. He mainly does this by encouraging others to go for a PSA test regularly.