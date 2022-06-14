Jacksonville City Council withdraws bill for abortion travel costs

Jacksonville City Council’s entry into the nation’s roiling political and legal fight over abortion access ended as abruptly as it started.

City Council member Reggie Gaffney filed legislation in May for covering up to $4,000 of travel costs for city employees obtaining abortions in other states and he sought an emergency vote by council on it.

Council did put the legislation on a fast track but it was to unanimously withdraw it Tuesday without taking an up-or-down vote. Even Gaffney went along with the withdrawal of his legislation in a 19-0 vote.

“I don’t support abortion so you all need to understand that. But what I did support was women’s rights,” he said last week.

Gaffney’s proposal would have covered travel costs for city employees if reproductive services including abortion are not available within 100 miles o their homes.

After a leaked U.S. Supreme Court opinion suggested the court was moving to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion, several national companies said they would offer to cover travel expenses for their workers who do not have access to abortion within 100 miles of their homes.

The Supreme Court has not yet issued an opinion.

A new Florida law slated to start July 1 bans abortions after 15 weeks, which would make North Carolina the closest state in the South that permits abortions after 15 weeks. The only exceptions allowed after 15 weeks in Florida will be if the mother is at risk of death, “irreversible physical impairment” or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality.

City Council members Rory Diamond and Al Ferarro said they would have preferred to have an up or down vote on the legislation, rather than a withdrawal.

Diamond said abortion is “perhaps the most important issue of our time” and he believes life begins at conception.

“That means that abortion to me and my family and to people who believe as I do is murder, and to use taxpayer funding to let somebody go to another city or state to commit murder is outrageous to me,” Diamond said.

Ferraro said he shared Diamond’s view.

“I will vote to withdraw this as well if that’s the will of the council, but I do not support abortions,” Ferraro said.

Gaffney did not speak Tuesday about the legislation.