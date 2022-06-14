Categories
Jacksonville City Council withdraws bill for abortion travel costs


Protestors voiced their opinions at a May rally in front of the Duval County Courthouse after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito suggested the court could overturn abortion being a constitutional right. Jacksonville City Council withdrew legislation Tuesday that would have covered travel costs for city employees traveling to other states for abortions.

Jacksonville City Council’s entry into the nation’s roiling political and legal fight over abortion access ended as abruptly as it started.

City Council member Reggie Gaffney filed legislation in May for covering up to $4,000 of travel costs for city employees obtaining abortions in other states and he sought an emergency vote by council on it.

Council did put the legislation on a fast track but it was to unanimously withdraw it Tuesday without taking an up-or-down vote. Even Gaffney went along with the withdrawal of his legislation in a 19-0 vote.

“I don’t support abortion so you all need to understand that. But what I did support was women’s rights,” he said last week.

