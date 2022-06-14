Jane McDonald sparks frenzy with ‘exciting’ career announcement

The former Loose Women star has revealed she has been nominated for a TV Choice Award for her Channel 5 programme Holidaying With Jane McDonald. The popular presenter, who has expressed her “excitement” over the news on social media is encouraging her many fans to vote for her in the Best Lifestyle Show category.
Jane travelled across the globe for her career as a cruise ship singer and has revisited many of her favourite countries for her Channel 5 holiday series in recent years.
The show sees Jane explore various holiday resorts and exotic destinations as she aims to inspire viewers by showing them what the locations have to offer.
For the series, Jane has been filmed enjoying Florida, islands in the Caribbean, Corfu and the Scottish Highlands.
After learning she had been shortlisted for a TV Choice Award, she penned to her Instagram followers: “I’m so excited… Holidaying with Jane McDonald has been nominated for the TV Choice Awards in the Best Lifestyle Show category!
READ MORE: Emmerdale theory: Jamie Hope returns as he takes revenge on Samson
The TV Choice Awards will be held at a ceremony at the London Hilton, in Park Lane on November 14.
The awards, which have been held virtually for the past two years due to coronavirus restrictions, celebrate the nation’s favourite television shows and stars.
Jon Peake, group editor of TV Choice said: “We’re thrilled to have the Awards back as a live event again, and we look forward to honouring the best TV of the year in person.”
Jane also shared an update about touring the country on her social media pages ahead of the opening night.
In an Instagram video shared on Friday, a thrilled Jane said: “It’s finally happening, we are here.
“It’s the first night, it’s Leicester, we are very, very excited and this is what I love to do.
“I am just about to go into soundcheck and I will see you all out there – here we go.”
Holidaying with Jane McDonald episodes are available to watch on My5.
Source link