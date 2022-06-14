Jane McDonald sparks frenzy with ‘exciting’ career announcement

The former Loose Women star has revealed she has been nominated for a TV Choice Award for her Channel 5 programme Holidaying With Jane McDonald. The popular presenter, who has expressed her “excitement” over the news on social media is encouraging her many fans to vote for her in the Best Lifestyle Show category.

Jane travelled across the globe for her career as a cruise ship singer and has revisited many of her favourite countries for her Channel 5 holiday series in recent years.

The show sees Jane explore various holiday resorts and exotic destinations as she aims to inspire viewers by showing them what the locations have to offer.

For the series, Jane has been filmed enjoying Florida, islands in the Caribbean, Corfu and the Scottish Highlands.

After learning she had been shortlisted for a TV Choice Award, she penned to her Instagram followers: “I’m so excited… Holidaying with Jane McDonald has been nominated for the TV Choice Awards in the Best Lifestyle Show category!

READ MORE: Emmerdale theory: Jamie Hope returns as he takes revenge on Samson