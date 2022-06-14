Jennifer Aniston, 53, wows in dress that Monica wore on Friends 20 years ago

Jennifer Aniston has been spotted wearing an identical dress to that of Monica Geller’s that the well-loved Friends character wore back in 2002.

Jennifer, 53, posed for a snap with hair stylist Chris McMillan and looked amazing in the black and white printed summer dress with lace detailing.

Cosying up to Chris for the photo, the actress dazzled as wore her stunning blonde tresses is loose beachy waves.

Since sharing the photo, Friends fans have been quick to point out that the dress looks just like that of Monica’s – who was portrayed by Jennfier’s real life BBF Courteney Cox, 57.







Courteney commented on the post “Cuties” followed by a heart emoji, sparking Friends fans to reply.

One person wrote: “@courteneycoxofficial she’s wearing your dress! i love it!”

Another echoed similar sentiments as they penned: “Wait is that Monica’s dress ??”

“LOVE HER FOR WEARING MONICA’S DRESS,” added another, as someone else said: “Monica dress, OMG”.







Meanwhile, dozens of others comments on how fabulous Jennifer’s hair looked – which was said to be her “natural texture”.

“nothing better than a fresh summer cut,” Chris wrote next to their photo together as he detailed the ins-and-outs of her new do. “for @jenniferaniston Jen leans into her natural texture by using her @lolavie glossing detangler (a little goes a long way) A good haircut should do the work so you can just wash and wear your hair natural for the summer”.

Back in April, Jennifer delighted Friends fans after getting a Rachel Green-esque fringe.







In a clip shared with her 40 million followers, the actress appeared to have ditched the sleek side fringe she’s had in recent years for some soft, choppy bangs.

Not only that, but we can see that Jen’s tresses are styled in a chic updo, with a claw clip holding it up in place. We were thrilled to see Jen reliving her most iconic nineties and noughties hairstyles on the ‘gram.

The actress was seen promoting her haircare brand LolaVie alongside friend and Murder Mystery co-star Adam Sandler.

Sadly, LolaVie isn’t available to buy in the UK yet. There is some hope for fans over here though, as LolaVie’s website explains: “While we do not ship to any other countries internationally at this time, we are hoping to be able to do so in the near future.”