Lizzo changed ‘Grrrls’ lyric after backlash

“It’s been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song “GRRRLS,” the singer wrote in a statement posted on her verified Instagram account on Monday.

“Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,” she continued. “As a fat black woman in America, I’ve had many hateful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case unintentionally). I’m proud to say there’s a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change.”

The song contained the word “spaz,” which drew complaints that it is a slur against those who are disabled.

“Hey @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) your new song makes me pretty angry + sad,” one person tweeted. “‘Spaz’ doesn’t mean freaked out or crazy. It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better.”