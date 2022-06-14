Man Utd ‘make offer for Christian Eriksen’ with Dane viewed as Frenkie de Jong alternative

Eriksen was in action on Monday night as Denmark comfortably beat Ralf Rangnick’s Austria 2-0 at the Parken Stadium, one year and a day after the midfielder’s horrifying ordeal at Euro 2020. Much like with the Bees, Eriksen has made a habit out of winning with his national team as they top their Nations League group, which contains 2018 World Cup finalists France and Croatia.

“I have different offers and options, which we are considering, and then we make a decision,” he admitted to Viaplay. “I would love to play Champions League football again. I know how much fun it is, but it isn’t essential for me.”

Having finished sixth last season, Eriksen would have to settle for the Europa League if he gave the nod on a move to Old Trafford. Spurs may hold an advantage in that regard after clinching fourth under Antonio Conte, not to mention the fact that they could offer him a nostalgic reunion with adoring fans.