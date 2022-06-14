Multiplayer Modes That Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Needs on Day One

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 seems poised for success. Not only is it a follow-up to the well-received Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot from 2019, but it shares a name with one of the most beloved entries in franchise history. If leaks are to be believed, some iconic weapons and maps from the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will appear in the upcoming game as well.

While a high map count and a varied weapon arsenal is crucial, one aspect of Call of Duty multiplayer that is just as important is the game modes on offer. The franchise has introduced many memorable modes over the years, and while recent entries have seen several classic modes held back for the post-launch Seasons, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should change that. Players would likely be blown away if a huge lineup of game modes was present from the get go, as it could be best to do away with the playlist rotation of recent titles.

Giving Call of Duty’s Most Underrated Modes Time To Shine

When players think of Call of Duty multiplayer, a few game modes likely come to mind. Many players are content with the straightforward gameplay of Team Deathmatch and Free-For-All, but for those that need an objective to fight around, Domination and Hardpoint have always been the go-to choices. Search and Destroy is another must-have mode, with the single-life gameplay being great for those that prefer intense matches that reward skill. Beyond these modes, though, nothing is guaranteed for a Call of Duty multiplayer.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should strive to include classic modes that have been held until after launch in recent years. A prime example of this is Demolition, a beloved mode since it consistently provides long matches and high kill games. Another strong choice for a day one game mode would be Capture the Flag, a team-based offering that many fans wish would become a staple of the series again.

Two similar but equally strong modes are Control and Headquarters, and no matter which one Infinity Ward picks, either would be great to see within Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. These two modes reward good coordination with teammates, as careful planning when it comes to both defense and offense is crucial. While Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Patrol could be brought back instead of these modes, it was not quite as popular, so something with a legacy like Headquarters or Control would be preferable.

Making Sure Modern Warfare 2 Fans Don’t Have To Wait For Prop Hunt and Party Games

Another consistently late arrival to modern Call of Duty titles has been party games. However, whenever modes like Gun Game or Infected do make their debut, they are always welcomed with open arms by the series’ fan base. As such, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should go out of its way to feature all the classic party games from the get go.

Alongside the aforementioned Gun Game, One in the Chamber would be a lot of fun to see again. Another fun option is Sticks and Stones, and assuming something like the Crossbow is present in the Modern Warfare 2 weapon lineup, this would be an easy enough addition. Perhaps Infinity Ward could even deliver a unique twist on party games by bringing back Wager matches from the original Black Ops. COD Points could be put on the line, or even weapon blueprints, as a recent leak suggested that Modern Warfare 2 players would be able to trade blueprints with each other. If this proves true, it would be fun to see players could gamble with their blueprints via party games.





Alongside the classic party games like Infected and Gun Game, Prop Hunt has appeared consistently throughout the Call of Duty titles released in the last five years. As such, it will likely come to Modern Warfare 2 eventually, though it would be nice to see it included on day one. If it is, players could have time to learn the best spots on all the launch maps before additional maps drop throughout Modern Warfare 2’s Seasons.

Letting Infinity Ward Continue To Innovate With More Gunfight and Face Off Content

Alongside a more grounded tone and a major leap for Call of Duty in terms of its game engine, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 was praised for the introduction of Gunfight. Nailing it on the first try, this 2v2 game mode was an instant hit, feeling fresh and putting the strong gunplay of the new Modern Warfare on full display. Supported well after launch, many still see the original version of Gunfight as the best, with Black Ops Cold War’s attempt only being decent and Vanguard’s Champion Hill mode being divisive.

Considering how impactful the original Gunfight was, it would be a shame if Infinity Ward did not include the 2v2 mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 from the very beginning; it would also be nice to see Tournaments and the 3v3 variant Face off come to the game earlier. If Gunfight is present from the start, Infinity Ward will have more opportunities to innovate upon the mode and extra time to add 2v2 maps after launch.

This same logic applies to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as a whole. The original Modern Warfare 2 was packed with interesting game modes when it released, and the new version should follow suit, featuring all the fan favorite modes on October 28. If it does, the post-launch Seasons could focus completely on bringing in modes that fans have never seen before, such as the leaked Tarkov-like experience. Being able to goof around in Infected or rack up 100 kill games in Demolition is not something fans should have to wait months for, and giving gamers those experiences from the beginning would make for a stronger launch. Delivering all the classics in the base game and then getting more experimental after release would make for a nice change from recent years, so hopefully this is the approach Infinity Ward takes.





Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

