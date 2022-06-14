Padma Lakshmi Stunned on the Red Carpet in a Strapless Sage Minidress with a Train | Bravo TV Official Site

Padma Lakshmi just made the most glamorous red carpet appearance. The Bravo’s Top Chef host graced the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards in Los Angeles on June 12 in a stunning green dress.

For the event, Padma was radiant in a strapless sage-colored frock with a long train, asymmetrical hem, and curve-hugging silhouette. She completed her ensemble with a shiny gold clutch, statement necklace, and strappy gold stilettos, and her hair was parted down the middle and styled into loose, tousled waves. Sparkly gold eyeshadow complemented her look.

Padma shared a heartwarming message on Instagram after the show. “Gosh, I’m over the moon,” she wrote. “Thank you [Critics Choice] and [Critics Choice Real TV Awards] from the bottom of my heart! [Bravo’s Top Chef] won three awards this year and Taste the Nation won one!!” She listed the winning categories, writing, “Best Culinary Show,” “Best Competition Series,” and “Best Show Host (Top Chef & Taste the Nation).”

She continued, “To my Top Chef family, thank you so much. I’m so proud of everyone who works so hard to keep making Top Chef better and better each year. It has been the privilege of my life to do this show for the past 16 years and I wouldn’t be here today without it. It’s given me such [a] great platform to do so many other incredible things and I’m so grateful. What a weekend this has been. Somebody pinch me!”

Top Chef is streaming on Peacock and available on the Bravo app.