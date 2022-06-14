Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Gets Massive Discount

A few weeks back, we called out a stellar deal on Pokemon Shining Pearl. It was available at multiple retailers for only $30. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, however, wasn’t discounted alongside it. If you’ve been waiting for a great Pokemon Brilliant Diamond deal, now’s your chance. Matching the Shining Pearl deal, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond is discounted to just $30 at Best Buy.

It’s unlikely that you’ll find a better deal on Pokemon Brilliant Diamond anytime soon–or perhaps ever, considering the way Pokemon games tend to retain their value years after release. If you already have Pearl, now’s your chance to get Diamond and catch the version-specific Pokemon.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond takes players back to the Sinnoh region for a traditional Pokemon adventure. The Switch-exclusive remake features an adorable chibi art style that gels quite well with the overall vibe of the Pearl/Diamond storyline.

It earned a 7/10 in our Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl review. “Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl keep enough classic elements to feel like a comfy nostalgia trip, while smoothing over enough of the rough edges that they feel relatively contemporary with other recent Pokemon games,” critic Steve Watts wrote. “It can’t be easy for a storied franchise to pay homage to its legacy while also modernizing in this way, but Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl strike the right balance. It’s the classic Pokemon you remember, without most of the little annoyances you’ve forgotten.”