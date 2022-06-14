Queen’s Club: Ryan Peniston knocks out top seed Casper Ruud; Dan Evans beaten by Matteo Berrettini







Ryan Peniston enjoyed a dream Queen’s Club debut

Britain’s Ryan Peniston enjoyed a dream Queen’s Club debut by knocking out the top seed and world No 5 Casper Ruud, while Dan Evans was knocked out by defending champion Matteo Berrettini.

The little-known 26-year-old from Southend, playing in his first ATP Tour main draw, won two tie-breaks to beat last month’s French Open runner-up 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-2).

It was only the seventh time the top seed has lost an opening-round match at Queen’s in the open era, with Peniston consigning Ruud to an illustrious list which also includes Andy Murray, Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors.

He said: “I can’t really believe it, it feels like a dream. I didn’t get much sleep last night, it doesn’t feel real. I’ve been playing well.

“Obviously Casper is an unreal player, he did so well at the French Open so I knew it was a tough ask, but you have to step on the court knowing you’ve got a chance to win – so that’s what I did.

“It’s a bit surreal, four or five years ago I was sitting over there watching. It’s a bit unreal. I’ll need a bit of time to process it.”

It was the perfect way for the University of Memphis alumni to celebrate the news he has received a wild card for Wimbledon.

Later on Tuesday, British No 2 Dan Evans lost his first-round match to defending champion Matteo Berrettini, 6-3 6-3.

With Andy Murray withdrawing through injury and national No 1 Cameron Norrie knocked out on Monday, the unlikely pair of Peniston and 20-year-old Jack Draper are the only Brits through to the second round.

Next Peniston faces Argentina’s world No 46 Francisco Cerundolo, while Draper’s second-round opponent was confirmed as qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori, the world No 56 from Finland.

On court one, Britain’s Paul Jubb – at 227 the lowest-ranked player at Queen’s this week – took world No 29 Botic Van De Zandschulp to three sets in a valiant 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 6-1 defeat.

