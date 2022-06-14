Ricky’s Tennis picks for Wednesday at Queen’s Club, including Dimitrov vs. Van de Zandschulp – 10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria plays a backhand against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain during the Men’s Singles First Round match on during day one of the cinch Championships at The Queen’s Club on June 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images for LTA)

By Ricky Dimon

Second-round action at Queen’s Club is getting underway on Wednesday, when a classic grass-court encounter between Marin Cilic and Alexander Bublik should be on display. Grigor Dimitrov and Botic van de Zandschulp are also taking the court.

Here are my previews and picks for the two matchups.

Botic van de Zandschulp vs. Grigor Dimitrov

Dimitrov is no stranger to success at the Cinch Championships and having already taken out a seed–No. 3 Cameron Norrie–the draw has opened up for him to make another run. The 22nd-ranked Bulgarian captured the title in 2014 and he has reached the semifinals on two other occasions. In fine form right now, Dimitrov has advanced multiple rounds in four of his last five tournaments and he can make it five of six on Wednesday.

Up next for the 31-year-old is Van de Zandschulp, who lost their only previous encounter 6-7(5), 6-0, 7-5 earlier this season at an ATP 250 in Melbourne. Van de Zandschulp dropped his ‘s-Hertogenbosch opener to Emil Ruusuvuori but managed to scrape past British qualifier Paul Jubb 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-1 on Tuesday. Dimitrov owns the advantage in current form and has always been great on grass, so this should be a straightforward result.

Pick: Dimitrov in 2

Alexander Bublik vs. (7) Marin Cilic



Cilic and Bublik will be going head-to-head for the third time in their careers on Wednesday. Both of their previous meetings have gone Cilic’s way; 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-4 at the 2020 Rome Masters and 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 at the same event one year later.

Even though Bublik is not at his best on clay, nothing figures to change on grass–because the green stuff also suits Cilic’s game to perfection. The 17th-ranked Croat is a former Wimbledon finalist and he is a two-time champion at Queen’s Club. Cilic endured a bit of a scare with a three-setter against Liam Broady on Monday, but a wakeup call should serve him well moving forward at a tournament he has a real chance of winning for a third time. Lapses on serve are deadly against Cilic on this surface, and Bublik usually has more than a few of those.

Pick: Cilic in 2

