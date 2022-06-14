‘Roots in the Fatherland: Exploring German Family History’ presented at St. Lucas museum

ST. LUCAS — Russell Baldner will be presenting on German family genealogy on Wednesday, June 22, from 10:30 a.m. until noon at the German American Museum in St. Lucas. Russ is the June speaker in the museum’s monthly speaker series.
“Roots in the Fatherland: Exploring German Family History” introduces fundamental features of German genealogical research. Topics include German ethnicity, Germany’s ever-changing face and its significance, patterns of German emigration and immigration, and determining place of origin in Germany.
Russell’s presentation also examines various sources for family history research, German religious denominations, and documents printed and/or written in archaic German script. A photographic survey of historic local German churches and adjoining graveyards and monuments is also featured in Russell’s presentation, as are reproductions of historic German documents and photographs from the presenter’s own personal collection.
As a young scholar, Russell Baldner first conducted serious German historical research in original nineteenth-century German manuscripts drafted in archaic, now seldom-read, German cursive script. His German language and historical interests led to BA and MA degrees in history, undergraduate and graduate study in German, as well as archaeology, a career in education, and a lifetime of research in several academic fields.
On his first visit to Germany, Baldner lived in his immigrant great-great-grandfather’s birthplace. Four decades later, in 2010, he authored and published Richly Blessed: A History of the Baldner Family, a 450-page, hardbound volume chronicling generations of ancestors in Germany, their descendants, and representing a lifelong goal come to fruition.
Baldner specializes in the history of Germany, ethnic German and Lutheran history, historical documents written in archaic German script, genealogy, and Native American archaeology. Russell formerly taught German, history and anthropology, and is a frequent public speaker.
Baldner’s research publications include several nineteenth-century German Lutheran historical and manuscript studies, as well as several publications on late prehistoric Native American archaeology.
