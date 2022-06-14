Royal Family LIVE: ‘Alarmed’ William looked ‘miserable’ after row with Palace over image

The “dour” prince attended the Order of the Garter ceremony on Monday after a row over his uncle Prince Andrew’s public attendance. The Royals took a “family decision” to limit Andrew’s appearance on Garter Day to a lunch and investiture ceremony behind closed doors, a U-turn on the original plan which included him in the public procession. William and Charles are understood to have lobbied the Queen about his participation which ended with the “alarmed” Duke of Cambridge threatening to pull out of the ceremony if his disgraced uncle was allowed to take part. The move comes after the Telegraph reported Prince Andrew wanted his royal status “reinstated, recognised and respected”. Body language expert Judi James told the Mirror: “William cut a dour and rather miserable-looking figure at the Garter procession, with his body language suggesting he was almost determined to sustain an unsmiling expression despite the fact that Princess Anne and Charles and Camilla were all smiles and acknowledgement to the crowds.”

