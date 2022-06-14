SAP Consultant at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region – IT-Online

Our client is currently looking for a SAP Consultant.
• Managing projects / processes
• Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
• Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
• Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
• Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
Minimum Requirements
• At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
• Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
• Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
• Web and digital project experience advantageous
• Agile working experience advantageous
Technical skills:
• ABAP
• Fiori
• SAP Technical Operations
• Incident Management, Change Management, Problem Management
• OPS Advanced
• SAP S/4HANA Migration
• Financial Accounting
