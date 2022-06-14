Serena Williams confirms Wimbledon comeback after 12-month injury nightmare

Serena Williams has confirmed that she will make her long-awaited comeback at Wimbledon. The former world No 1 was not on the entry list after her ranking dropped too low to compete but the wildcards are yet to be announced by the tournament, though the 23-time Major champion has announced her participation on Instagram.

Williams has not played since she slipped on the Centre Court grass during her first-round Wimbledon match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich and retired injured after just six games last year. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has been hoping to tie Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Majors but her absence in the last 12 months has led to doubts she would ever compete again.

However, the seven-time Wimbledon champion has finally confirmed her long-awaited comeback after a nightmare year with injury. Williams was absent from the entry list when it was published as a result of her ranking dropping to No 1,208 in the world following her absence.

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old shared a photo of her white Nike trainers on a grass-court, writing: “SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022 See you there. Let’s Go”. While the All England Club are yet to announce their wildcards, Williams’ post seemingly confirms she will be granted one to compete in the tournament.

