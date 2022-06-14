Categories
Celebrities

Sheila Hancock admits ‘I should be anti-royal’ as she gives Queen ‘pat on the back’



Sheila Hancock admits ‘I should be anti-royal’ as she gives Queen ‘pat on the back’

SHEILA HANCOCK has admitted that she’s no longer “anti-royal” while praising the Queen for her years of service.



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.