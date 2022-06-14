“SW and SW19 – it’s a date” – Serena Williams set for sensational tennis return at Wimbledon

Serena Williams has indicated that she will play this year’s Wimbledon in what would be her first match since tearfully retiring 12 months ago at the tournament.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion injured her leg in the first round and will return to attempt to make history once more and add to her seven singles titles at the All England Lawn & Tennis Club.

She posted an image of her trainers on grass with the caption: “SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022, see you there.” with Eastbourne also tagged indicating that the legendary American could yet make her return in a warm-up as well.

The interesting caveat is that she did not enter the singles draw before the deadline as she could have used a protected ranking like Sofia Kenin and Eugenie Bouchard among others to seal a spot but could receive a wildcard yet.

Another aspect comes with Patrick Mouratoglou who spoke on how he came to work with Simona Halep and gave Williams a deadline to return to training before he considered himself free which passed but soon after he has made those comments, she has indicated a comeback at the age of 40.