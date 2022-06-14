Tanzania: Bank Takes Environment Care Top of Agenda

DIAMOND Trust Bank (DTB) has said caring for the environment was part of the bank’s pillars aimed at ensuring that the seas and rivers were protected.

This was said by the DTB Marketing Manager, Sylvester Bahati during an event for which Tanzania joined the global community to mark the World Ocean Day last week where the bank teamed up with Save the Coast to clean the beach at Selander Bridge.

“In DTB social service activities including cleaning beaches are sustainable with the goal of at least everyone spending 10 hours within a year. Some volunteer to teach children in government schools, teach children to play football, others in various health activities,” he said.

He said more than sixty employees participated in the cleaning activities at Selander Bridge beach thus urged the community to protect the marine and coastal environs.

This year’s motto is ‘Revitalization Collective Action for the Ocean’ highlighting the importance of working together to restore the health of oceans.

Mr Bahati said the motto encouraged governments, Private sector, Non-Government Organisations (NGO’s) and all stakeholders to take action to protect the oceans and their resources for the benefit of present and the future generations.

On his part, the Founder of the Save the Coast, Jilala Nkuba said most of the sewage entering the sea came from rivers where some people dump garbage.

Save the Coast is a Non-Profit Organisation which deals with educating, inspiring and eventually empowering Tanzania’s Coastal and Mainland communities to appreciate and protect marine and coastal environs.

He said more than one tonne of waste is collected at sea per day in Dar es Salaam.