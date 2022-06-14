‘The Cheech,’ a Game Changer for Chicano Art, Opens in Riverside

Both Marin and Fernández want to position the Cheech as a venue for “non-contentious dialogues” around questions of identity, representation, gender-neutral terminology, and the mother of all questions: what exactly is Chicano art?

“Is it a style?” Marin said. “Do you have to have the right vaccinations to make Chicano art? Do your parents have to be Mexican, or maybe just one?”

“I want to have that conversation,” he added.

The center’s fundamental mission, Fernández said, is to showcase artwork that other museums don’t. Only 2.8 percent of artists in major U.S. museum collections are Hispanic or Latinx, according to a 2019 Williams College study.

There are also many mid- and late-career Chicano artists who should have had solo shows and retrospectives by now, she said, noting that the Cheech’s first major retrospective, scheduled for 2024, will be for the artist Judithe Hernández.

“We show this work every day. We don’t roll it every five years,” Fernández said.

Marin, who used to fall asleep to the scent of citrus groves as a young child in the San Fernando Valley, appears to have taken a shine to the Inland Empire. He hopes to repurpose some of the historical citrus packing houses in the area into art studios and hints at wanting to found a second museum, this one devoted to the lowrider (car culture reigns in the Inland Empire), which Marin sees as a uniquely Chicano cultural product.