The Most Popular Vehicle Types Are Less Safe, Worse For the Environment


What is the most popular vehicle type in the world? For the United States of America, it was pickup trucks for a long time. However, SUVs and crossovers have taken over the industry. Although these popular vehicle types are convenient, capable, and excellent overall options, they aren’t perfect. Moreover, campaign activists are targeting the purchase of SUVs and crossovers. The most popular vehicle types are less safe and worse for the environment than others.

A blue 2022 Hyundai Palisade SUV. SUVs and crossovers are the most popular vehicle type, but are they safe or good for the environment?

The 2022 Hyundai Palisade | Hyundai

According to Interesting Engineering, SUVs and crossovers are the most popular types of vehicles. In the UK alone, they account for more than half of all new cars sold. According to Statista, those numbers aren’t much different in the US. However, the most popular vehicles aren’t necessarily the safest or best for the environment. One group of activists, called Tyre Extinguishers, say they “want to make it impossible to own a huge polluting 4×4 in the world’s urban areas.”

