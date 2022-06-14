The Quarry: Family Matters Achievement And Trophy Guide

The Quarry is the latest narrative horror game from Supermassive Games. This one features a set of camp counselors who get stuck at camp one extra night, which results in an ensuing bloodbath. The villains of the game are the Hacketts, the family that owns the camp and the quarry it takes place in. It’s possible to kill every Hackett in a single playthrough, netting yourself an achievement/trophy to do so. This guide tells you every opportunity you have to kill each member of the family. GameSpot’s best ending guide will also result in all of the Hackett’s dying. It’s also important to note that you need to keep as many counselors alive as possible in order to get these opportunities. Spoilers ahead.
Kaylee
There are seven members of the Hackett family, with an eight villain that isn’t necessary for the achievement, but does unlock their own achievement/trophy. Kaylee is the first member of the family to die and will always be killed by Laura and found floating in a pool in Chapter 5. You don’t have to do anything to trigger this, it always happens.