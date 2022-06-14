Categories
The Queen stuns in silver and £120,000 brooch for Garter Day with Camilla and Charles


“Part of a set of three, Queen Victoria commissioned the trio to be created using a selection of diamonds that she already owned – after her death, they were left to the royal collection, meaning that they’ll be passed down from monarch to monarch in the years to come

“Given to the Queen on her coronation in 1952, the diamond bow brooches have a huge amount of sentimental value.

“The Queen also wore this particular brooch as part of her Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012, so it’s incredibly fitting that she wore it during her final Platinum Jubilee appearance.

“Encrusted in three carats of diamonds, I’d estimate the brooch to be worth around £120,000.”



Andrea Blazquez

Andrea Blazquez is the Assistant Late Lifestyle Editor at Express.co.uk. Andrea joined the company in 2021 after working as a social media officer, media researcher and TV and radio journalist at various news outlets as well as in the travel industry for years.

