This Goan homestay on a 50-acre plantation is an ode to slow living

Meals are simple yet sumptuous. Expect seasonal veggies and recipes—we sampled a local green leafy vegetable with jackfruit seeds, a coconut bimbla curry, and a delectable pineapple and jackfruit seed sabzi accompanied with rice and poie. For dessert, we tucked into banana flambé, which our host made al fresco. You can also sip on smooth, spiced feni shots or try the local favourite: urak with lemon, ice, chilli, a dash of lime, and rock salt.

How to spend 48 hours at Dudhsagar Plantation

While soaking in the goodness of the surroundings might satisfy your soul, go on a tour or trail of the plantation with the hosts.

Here, we went on a fruit, berry and leaf trail and tasted nutmeg, long pepper and some tiny grape-like wild brinjals.

The famed Goan monsoon mushrooms – Olmi, now banned from harvesting due to overexploitation, grow on the many termite hills there – the termites convert dead wood back into good soil. Banana, papaya, chikoo, pineapple, breadfruit, gourd, bimbla, and even cinnamon grow here. Ashok pointed us to “organic lipstick” the edible annatto seed, if in need of more colour on our already-flushed cheeks.

JOSHUA DSILVA

Close by is the Dudhsagar river, a short jeep ride away. You can enjoy a lazy dip there or at the plantation’s natural pool. Either way, it will be followed by a wholesome vegetarian lunch at the plantation. Guests can also sign up for a cashew picking and feni tasting trail, depending on the time of the year. “During harvest season, we offer our guests a meal centred around the cashew apple – chutneys to desserts and local preparations, and join in the feni making too,” explains Ashok.

You can also choose to trek to Tamdi Surla or to Dudhsagar waterfalls or just traipse around the property: catch the sunset, stop at the rock structure revered by locals or just breathe in the crisp air. Activities can be facilitated, though this farm stay is about people connecting with rural wildness. “Many don’t know the essence of a farm stay. It is not a resort, it is our home, and eclectic nature seekers love it,” smiles Ashok as a New York philosophy teacher and his family banter the pros and cons of urak before or after lunch!

Before guests leave, Ajit often shares a picture of his magnificent pet leopard (from during his Baba Amte days) with guests, as recent sightings of such beasts in Goa have increased the dire need for the conservation of forest areas. They, of course, are doing their part.