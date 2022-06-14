Categories
Tom Hanks Explained Why He Wouldn’t Take His Role In “Philadelphia” Today And It Makes Total Sense


Tom Hanks may have won an Oscar for his role in Philadelphia, but it’s not a part he would accept today.


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

In the legal drama, Tom played a young lawyer named Andrew Beckett who is wrongfully fired after his firm learns that he is HIV-positive.


Tristar Pictures / ©TriStar Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Reflecting on the film, which was released almost 30 years ago, Tom says he doesn’t believe he should portray a gay man on screen in today’s society.


Future Publishing / Future Publishing via Getty Images

“Could a straight man do what I did in Philadelphia now? No, and rightly so,” Tom said in an interview with The New York Times Magazine.


Tristar Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

He went on to say that the whole point of the movie “was don’t be afraid” and “one of the reasons” people weren’t afraid at the time was because it was Tom playing a gay man.


Tristar Pictures / ©TriStar Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Tom added that the world has moved beyond that viewpoint now and wouldn’t accept him in the role.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“We’re beyond that now,” Tom said. “I don’t think people would accept the inauthenticity of a straight guy playing a gay guy.”


Tristar Pictures / ©TriStar Pictures / Courtesy Everett Colle / Everett Collection

He continued, “It’s not a crime, it’s not boohoo, that someone would say we are going to demand more of a movie in the modern realm of authenticity.”


Tristar Pictures / ©TriStar Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Read the entire interview here.



Alex Gurley

By Alex Gurley

Alex Gurley is a BuzzFeed Contributor. like music, photography, techy things...and the winter olympics. @justjared blogger / USC grad.

