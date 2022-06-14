Toxic relationship habits that people think are normal | The Times of India

Being a toxic and dismissive partner is wrong on all levels…dealing with one is pretty scary as well! Traits of toxic behaviour can be identified easily. Some habits, especially on the lines of love and relationship can be very blurry and unidentifiable. There are some habits that people think are entirely normal, which in reality may not be. As a result, couples inexplicably suffer in relationships knowing that the wrong things they do, are perfectly normal. Let’s have a look at the toxic relationship habits that people deem to be normal.