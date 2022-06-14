Categories
Life Style

Toxic relationship habits that people think are normal | The Times of India


Being a toxic and dismissive partner is wrong on all levels…dealing with one is pretty scary as well! Traits of toxic behaviour can be identified easily. Some habits, especially on the lines of love and relationship can be very blurry and unidentifiable. There are some habits that people think are entirely normal, which in reality may not be. As a result, couples inexplicably suffer in relationships knowing that the wrong things they do, are perfectly normal. Let’s have a look at the toxic relationship habits that people deem to be normal.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.