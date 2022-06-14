‘Trendsetter’ Meghan Markle pays tribute to Diana in Cartier watch and £2,500 Chloé blazer





When visiting The Netherlands with Prince Harry in April for this year’s Invictus Games, Meghan Markle left her husband for a day to visit the women behind Project Fearless, a Dutch non-profit initiative designed to create opportunities for girls to “break through glass ceilings and beyond”. Meghan attended one of the organisation’s courses as a guest coach.

The photos of the Duchess of Sussex show her talking and guiding a group of girls on Project Fearless’ first entrepreneurship course. Posting on Instagram yesterday, Project Fearless said: “Today is the day! Project Fearless is officially three years old! “To celebrate, we’ve been counting down our top 3 milestones from the last three Fearless years… and today’s milestone is extra special. “Year 3 – Milestone 3: Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, joins our Entrepreneurship course as a guest coach. READ MORE: Houseplants: ‘Great tip’ to get plants to ‘thrive’ indoors

Meghan also wore multiple pieces of valuable jewellery. She paid tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, by wearing her gold Cartier Tank Française watch. This watch previously belonged to Prince William after Diana’s possessions were split between the two brothers following her death. William initially received the gold watch, while Harry was given his mother’s sapphire engagement ring.

“When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season – which, at the time, felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version. “I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. From M.M’, and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.” Meghan wore two other Cartier jewellery pieces for her visit to Project Fearless – the gold Cartier love bracelet, and the gold Cartier nail necklace. The nail necklace is called the ‘Just Un Clou Necklace’ and is on sale for a whopping £26,000 on the Cartier website. Following her appearance at Project Fearless’ entrepreneurship course, Meghan said: “Safe, supportive spaces like Project Fearless allow girls the opportunity to express themselves, build each other up, gain resilience, and tackle new challenges.” Royal fans were quick to comment on Meghan Markle’s look after seeing the new pictures. Twitter user @DezziDelight_ wrote: “So many admire Meghan’s classic style, want to replicate her looks. The Dutchess is such a trendsetter.” User @JoshjReynolds said: “Just gorgeous.” User @brown_tamron commented: “Amazing! I love this so much!” User @SueJon8 simply added: “Amazing.”