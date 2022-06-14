Type 2 diabetes: ‘Complete miracle’ as mum-of-two puts diabetes in remission with diet

“I just couldn’t believe it, I was warned remission doesn’t happen for everyone and the chances are higher if you’ve been diabetic for six years or less.

“It was a complete miracle to me because I’d been on a high dose of insulin every day of my life for 15 years, and diabetic for 20 years.”

Professor Roy Taylor – author of Life Without Diabetes – recommends replacing meals with nutritionally complete shakes that contain up to 600 calories combined, and eating one helping of non-starchy veg equating to 100 calories, per day, until 2.5 stone in weight is lost.

It’s this that can trigger the swift fat loss a body needs to put type 2 diabetes into remission. Then, it is encouraged that people are taught how to reintroduce foods to their diet one meal at a time, to maintain their weight and keep type 2 diabetes at bay.