US Open to allow Russians to participate with Daniil Medvedev allowed to defend title





It has been announced that the US Open will allow Russian and Belarusian players to participate in the tournament later this year. Eyebrows were raised when Wimbledon decided they would not permit the likes of Daniil Medevedev to take part in SW19 this summer due to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

But a statement released on Tuesday evening, the US Open said that they would not be following in the footsteps of Wimbledon. It read: “We recognize that each organization has had to deal with unique circumstances that affect their decisions. Based on our own circumstances, the U.S.T.A. will allow all eligible players, regardless of nationality, to compete at the 2022 U.S. Open.” The French Open also allowed Russian and Belarusian players to take part, meaning that Wimbledon have been left on their own with their decision. World No 2 Daniil Medvedev and World No 8 Andrey Rublev will miss out on the men’s side, with the likes of World No 11 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and World No 23 Daria Kasatkina unable to take part on the women’s side.

Wimbledon said at the time of the decision: “We share in the universal condemnation of Russia’s illegal actions and have carefully considered the situation in the context of our duties to the players, to our community and to the broader UK public as a British sporting institution. “If circumstances change materially between now and June, we will consider and respond accordingly.” The decision has not gone down well with everyone, with John McEnroe among those to criticise the call. “It was a mistake [to ban Russian and Belarusian players]. I know that it’s a very horrible, tricky, terrible situation obviously in Ukraine,” the 63-year-old told Reuters.

“And no one else has made that decision. I think there was something with the government? I don’t know exactly. I wish that wasn’t what they did. And I wish the ATP and the WTA didn’t decide it, say right now no points. “It’s like a lose-lose right now. Tennis players, we are like a fraternity. We travel the world. And even if we speak different languages, there’s a connection. And in a small way, it’s like a family, and we need to support each other. “It’s difficult to see like some of our best players not playing because of something they have nothing to do with. So I hope it is resolved. I don’t know, but it’s a bad situation.”