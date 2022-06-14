Vincent Kompany appointed new Burnley manager

Burnley have appointed Vincent Kompany as their new manager after the Belgian left his role as Anderlecht boss.

Burnley had been in talks with former Manchester City captain Kompany regarding their managerial position, following the decision to part company with long-serving boss Sean Dyche in April.

Mike Jackson stepped into the hotseat as caretaker manager but was unable to keep the club in the Premier League, with a 2-1 final-day defeat at home to Newcastle consigning the Clarets to relegation to the Championship.

“Burnley is a truly historic English side and it is an honour to be appointed first-team manager,” said Kompany. “I’m excited by the challenge ahead.

“I’m looking forward to getting to work with the players and creating a positive, winning team for our fans when we return to Turf Moor.

“I’ve been impressed by the Board’s vision for the club which aligns with my own and I look forward to playing my part as we enter an important season.”

Dyche was sacked towards the end of last season before Jackson took over as interim boss. However, he was unsuccessful in keeping them in the top flight Premier League.

Kompany quit as head coach at Anderlecht, where he spent three years, in late May having finished third in the Belgian First Division A last season.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Vincent to Burnley.

“Vincent is a proven leader and I’ve been very impressed with his ideas for Burnley, his appetite to succeed and his focus on leading the club back to the Premier League.

“Vincent has shown impressive credentials in leading one of Belgium’s biggest teams back to European football and a Cup Final last season and we’ve been excited by his philosophy, approach and ambition for the club.”

Analysis: Why has Kompany opted for Burnley?

Sky Sports’ Ben Grounds looks at what Burnley fans can expect from Kompany, the manager, and whether he can mastermind an immediate return to the Premier League…

The City legend has been keen to return to the North West in order to be closer to his wife Carla’s family, and opted for the Turf Moor post despite interest from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach.

Parachute payments will certainly help soften the blow, and Kompany will relish the atmosphere of two East Lancashire derbies against Blackburn. After Derby boss Wayne Rooney was also linked to the role, chairman Alan Pace has clearly targeted a young and hungry manager with a pull factor.

In some ways, it is the galvanising effect the former Manchester United striker had on the Midlands club, creating a siege mentality when it felt the world was against him and his team, that can be viewed as a source of inspiration for Kompany.

Burnley are ready to take a risk on him and vice-versa. One of the Premier League’s greatest defenders pitching up at Turf Moor feels a left-field Hollywood appointment that might have made more sense had their top-flight status been retained, but it is one that suits all parties.