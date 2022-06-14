‘We haven’t learned’: Holocaust survivor on the war in Ukraine and the pain of memory





The images of tanks rolling across the border on February 24 shocked the world. To most people living today, military occupation by a powerful aggressor is unthinkable. But for Agnes Kaposi, MBE, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stirs up painful memories.

Agnes was born in the large Hungarian city of Debrecen in October 1932 to a Jewish-socialist family. During World War 2 and the years that followed, Agnes bore witness to the tyranny of both fascism and communism, as Stalinism filled the vacuum left by Nazism. It was during the final days of the Second World War that Agnes got a foretaste of Soviet aggression. The German army had transported Agnes and her family to a forced labour camp in Strasshof, near Vienna. READ MORE: Why March of the Living may be the closest you’ll get to understanding the Holocaust

Once back at the camp, daily trainloads of Jewish prisoners were sent to Theresienstadt concentration camp in northern Bohemia (now in the Czech Republic), where they were “death marched” from there. Agnes and her family were on a train about to depart when an allied bombing destroyed the railway line so they walked back to the camp. The Germans fled and people were dying of hunger, but soon thereafter, the Soviet army arrived. The Russians were kind to the children by day, but relentlessly abused the women by night. Agnes and her family set off on a month-long journey for Hungary in the hope of being reunited with the men of their family. However, upon return, they found their home confiscated and the locals were extremely hostile to Jews. Hungary then found itself in the grip of the repressive Stalinist regime. DON’T MISS

"Look around yourself and you will find someone who is to be pitied even more than you." Indeed, the 89-year-old's distinguished career is a lesson in resilience. After graduating with top honours in Electrical/Electronic Engineering from the prestigious Technical University of Budapest, Agnes gained a PhD in Computer Aided Design and worked as a lecturer, researcher and consultant in academic institutions and in the telecommunication and computer industries in Britain and several other countries. Agnes is also the author of several books and publications. For her latest book, Yellow Star – Red Star: With Contributions from historian László Csősz, Agnes enlisted the help of historian László Csősz to piece together the extraordinary details of her life. Why a historian? "Memory is to be doubted. No one doubts my memory more vigorously than I do because I am a researcher. It's a painful business. And nowadays I work with historians."