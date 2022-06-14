What is Dead End: Paranormal Park about on Netflix?

Netflix will be releasing a new kids animated series titled Dead End: Paranormal Park soon, and to prepare for its release, we’ve researched everything there is to know about the show to share with you.

Dead End: Paranormal Park is a British-American original series created by Hamish Steele and produced by Blink Industries. If Steele’s name seems familiar, it’s probably because you read his graphic novel series DeadEndia or maybe you watched his web short Dead End. If so, you’ll be happy to know that Dead End: Paranormal Park is based on these pieces of work.

Zach Barack voices the protagonist Barney, a teenage trans boy who works at a haunted house. The rest of the amazing voice cast consists of Kody Kavitha as Norma, Alex Brightman as Pugsley, Emily Osment as Courtney, Clinton Leupp as Pauline Phoenix, Kenny Tran as Logan, and Kathreen Khavari as Badyah.

If you want to know what Dead End: Paranormal Park is all about, continue reading because we shared the official synopsis and more!

Dead End: Paranormal Park synopsis

The story follows the adventures of two teenagers and a talking dog working at a theme park haunted house during the summer. While working at the haunted house, the trio is faced with demons, ghosts, wizards, zombies, witches, and crushes. And they might just be the right people to save the world from a supernatural apocalypse.

Here’s the official synopsis via Netflix Media Center below:

Based on Hamish Steele’s horror-comedy graphic novels DeadEndia and web short Dead End, Dead End: Paranormal Park follows the adventures of Barney, Norma and magical-talking-dog Pugsley, as they balance their summer jobs at the local theme park haunted house while battling the totally real supernatural forces that dwell within it. Together with their guide to the underworld multiplane, a sardonic thousand-year-old demon named Courtney, they’ll face zombie mascots, demonic game show hosts, sleep-sucking witches and the scariest thing of all: their first crushes!

Dead End: Paranormal Park parents guide and age rating

Netflix gave the animated series a TV-Y7 age rating, meaning it’s suitable for ages 7 and up. The only thing parents might be worried about is the mild fantasy violence shown in the series, which can be frightening for some kids. We recommend that parents watch an episode or two to see if it’s suitable or not.

Dead End: Paranormal Park trailer

Take a look at the official trailer to get pumped for the show’s release on Netflix!

The complete 10-episode first season of Dead End: Paranormal Park will be available to stream on Netflix starting June 16. Will you be watching the animated series?