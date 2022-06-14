When is round-based Zombies gameplay coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard?

The year-long life of Call of Duty: Vanguard is slowly coming to an end.

Activision has already started revealing trailers and information about the franchise’s next title, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. But, before the next game in the series comes out, there’s still one major aspect of Vanguard that longtime Call of Duty fans are waiting on: round-based Zombies gameplay.

The Zombies mode is a staple in many editions of the Call of Duty franchise. Zombies in Vanguard, however, is not among the most popular iterations of the mode. Many fans were unhappy about the developers’ decision to not offer traditional round-based Zombies gameplay.

But classic Zombies fans got some good news on that front in April when Treyarch published a blog post detailing its plans for the mode throughout the rest of the year. The devs said at the time they were planning on “focusing its efforts on the groundwork required to bring round-based Zombies to Vanguard” and that Vanguard’s next Zombies map will be “a reimagining of the full scope of Shi No Numa,” a classic map from Call of Duty: World at War.

When are round-based Zombies and the Shi No Numa remake being added to Vanguard?

Although Treyarch’s April blog post may have excited many Zombies fans, it came with a major caveat: a specific release date for both round-based Zombies and the game’s next map was not confirmed.

“While we’re extremely excited to deliver this classic style of gameplay for Vanguard players, we want to set the expectation up-front that it’s going to take some time to get it into your hands,” Treyarch said. “This involves extensive systems development from the ground-up in a variety of areas, including the design, implementation, and testing of round-based wave spawning and AI pathing, zoning systems, fast travel mechanics, Door Buys, Wall Buys, and plenty more.”

Additionally, Treyarch said at the time it planned to add the reimagining of Shi No Numa to Vanguard “after season three concludes.” This only gives players a rough time frame for when they can expect a more traditional Zombies experience in Vanguard. The new content could, in theory, come anytime after the conclusion of season three.

When does Vanguard season three end?

Screengrab via Activision

Based on the current in-game timer for the Vanguard battle pass, season three should end around 11am CT on June 22. As long as there isn’t an extension of the current season’s duration or a delay to the start of the next season, Vanguard season four should begin immediately after season three ends.

Aside from the Call of Duty battle pass timer, though, Activision or Sledgehammer have not confirmed an end date for Vanguard season three.

Treyarch also hasn’t given any further indication as to when the new Zombies content will be added to Vanguard. For now, players only know they can expect it sometime after season three wraps up. But this could be at any point in time following the conclusion of Vanguard season three and not necessarily at the launch of four. Thus, Zombies fans will have to sit tight and wait for more details from the devs.

This article will be updated when a date for Vanguard round-based Zombies is announced.