Who Do You Think You Are? US: release date, cast and everything we know


After a 10-year absence, the US version of the Emmy-winning documentary series Who Do You Think You Are? returns to its original home at NBC with 13 brand new episodes. After leaving NBC for TLC in 2013, we’re excited to see the show return to its home network for another season. On an interesting note, the UK version of the show debuted a new season in May 2022 to great fanfare. 

Who Do You Think You Are? features celebrities exploring their family trees with help from a team of historians and genealogy experts and tools from the family history website Ancestry. 



