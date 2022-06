Stargazers who spot the Supermoon will find it looks much brighter and larger than usual.

In fact, it’s expected to appear around 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter.

The reason for this is because the orbital paths of the Earth and Moon have moved closer together, which in turn creates the optical illusion you can see.

As the Moon’s orbit around the Earth is elliptical, the distance between itself and the Earth varies.