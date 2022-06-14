YouTube comments not showing: Users reports no comments bug hits Google-owned site





YouTube comments have suddenly stopped appearing on the hugely popular video sharing platform. Independent outage monitor Down Detector has today recorded a huge spike in YouTube down reports which began around 6pm BST. At the time of writing downdetetcor.com has registered a peak of around 2,000 reports of YouTube down.

While on Twitter users have been reporting that comments have suddenly stopped appearing for them. One tweeted: “Great youtube is being weird not loading comments”. While another posted: “Where are the youtube comments??? @YouTube”. One added: “@youtube comments aren’t loading”.

And another wrote: “Is it just me or I can’t see any YouTube comments except like one just recently??” Express.co.uk has contacted Google about the reported issues YouTube users are experiencing tonight and have asked if a fix is in the works. From our experience, we’re seeing the YouTube comments section isn’t showing on the YouTube website as well as on the YouTube iPhone app.

While on the Android app we’re seeing the top comment appearing in YouTube videos but not any other comments. It also appears that the Live Chat feature is still functioning across both the YouTube website as well as the official Google made apps. More to follow…