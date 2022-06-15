Adopt Bear at Santa Barbara Humane in Santa Maria

A number of pets are available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Maria campus, located at 1687 West Stowell Road in Santa Maria.

Bear, a 4-year-old male boxer mix, is one who is eager for a new home. The shelter staff say that although he may not win any fetch awards, he will definitely win over hearts with his snuggling skills.

To access the full list of adoptable pets, go to sbhumane.org/adopt/.

To meet any pets, contact the shelter at 805-964-4777 or adopt@sbhumane.org.