Categories
Pets

Adoptable pets looking for a new home in Lane County, Oregon


Copernicus

Greenhill Humane Society

Meet handsome Copernicus. He is a 2-year-old large mixed breed dog who is the most lovable pup around. He is super goofy and LOVES treats. We are impressed with his leash walking skills and love how he thinks he’s a lap dog.

He is looking for a patient, active family who will help him navigate the big, wide world. Though he comes off as shy, he trusts you soon after and gives you all his heart. A staff member said, “I cannot believe Copernicus is still here! I love his giant meatball head and how snuggly he is!” 

Copernicus should start out as the only pet in the home as he adjusts to his new setting. He likes to practice his singing skills when left alone for long periods of time so he would love a family that is home more often than not. He weighs between 72-76 pounds, is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. Once Copernicus settles with his new family, he will not only make the most loving companion, but an amazing adventure seeker.  

Benny

Meet Benny, a 9-year-old Australian shepherd mix with white and tan fur and the most beautiful multicolor eyes! He is a very social, spirited big boy that loves to spend time with his people and get booty scratches. He is very friendly and active and enjoys going on nature walks to smell all the new smells. Benny is hoping to find an active family that will continue helping him in his weight loss journey so he can enjoy playtime to the best of his ability. He’s super smart and loves to show off his sit, shake and down! 



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.