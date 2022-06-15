Categories
Austin Butler Explained Why He Still Talks Like Elvis Presley After Wrapping “Elvis” Filming


“I’m not surprised that it clicks in.”

Elvis is one of the most anticipated movies of the summer — and Austin Butler‘s performance as the titular rock icon is garnering plenty of buzz.


Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

We already know that Austin was so committed to his role that, after filming ended, he ended up in the hospital and lost touch with who he actually was.


Hugh Stewart / Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

Apparently, he also still slips into the “voice” that he used to play Elvis.


Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

In an interview with Elle Australia, Austin said there’s “triggers” that cause him to slip back into talking like Elvis — many of them having to do with promoting the film itself.


Hugh Stewart / Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

“Because I’m a shy person, and when I know that there’s bits of Elvis that I’d have to click into in order to go out on stage and be in front of a ton of people, being surrounded by his name everywhere, there’s triggers,” he said.


Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

“You spend so much time obsessing about one thing, and it really is like muscular habits, your mouth can change. It’s pretty amazing.”


Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

This wasn’t the only interview Austin’s given about how his voice has changed since Elvis. He also talked about it with Yahoo! Lifestyle.


Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

“It’s funny because certain situations trigger it, I think,” he said. “You know, for one, being surrounded by his name everywhere and then two, it becomes, I think, as well something where, I mean…that was the voice that I spoke in for two years.”


Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

“It is so habitual at the end, you get done and you kind of don’t remember what your natural voice is.”


Hugh Stewart / Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

Read the Elle Australia interview here, and check out the Yahoo! Lifestyle interview here.



