Austin Butler Explained Why He Still Talks Like Elvis Presley After Wrapping “Elvis” Filming

“I’m not surprised that it clicks in.”
Elvis is one of the most anticipated movies of the summer — and Austin Butler‘s performance as the titular rock icon is garnering plenty of buzz.
We already know that Austin was so committed to his role that, after filming ended, he ended up in the hospital and lost touch with who he actually was.
Apparently, he also still slips into the “voice” that he used to play Elvis.
In an interview with Elle Australia, Austin said there’s “triggers” that cause him to slip back into talking like Elvis — many of them having to do with promoting the film itself.
“Because I’m a shy person, and when I know that there’s bits of Elvis that I’d have to click into in order to go out on stage and be in front of a ton of people, being surrounded by his name everywhere, there’s triggers,” he said.
“You spend so much time obsessing about one thing, and it really is like muscular habits, your mouth can change. It’s pretty amazing.”
This wasn’t the only interview Austin’s given about how his voice has changed since Elvis. He also talked about it with Yahoo! Lifestyle.
“It’s funny because certain situations trigger it, I think,” he said. “You know, for one, being surrounded by his name everywhere and then two, it becomes, I think, as well something where, I mean…that was the voice that I spoke in for two years.”
“It is so habitual at the end, you get done and you kind of don’t remember what your natural voice is.”
Source link