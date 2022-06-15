AVM Cloud achieves Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Platinum status

AVM Cloud Sdn Bhd (AVM) announced today that it has achieved Platinum status in the Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) program. Veeam Software is the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection. This distinction enables AVM Cloud Sdn Bhd to further reassure enterprises in Malaysia that their data will remain safe, even in multi-hybrid cloud environments.

AVM Chief Technology Officer Kenny Lim said that the company thrives on partnerships with international ‘best of breed’ companies to continuously bring ‘industry best practices’ to the Malaysian and regional markets.

“Strategic partnerships sealed with these world-renowned brands bring the best of both worlds: Innovative and ‘future-proof’ international solutions coupled with AVM’s in-depth knowledge of local markets and our tech expertise,” said Kenny.

“Our partnership with Veeam ensures customers have access to world-class backup, disaster recovery and modern data protection software for virtual, physical and multi-cloud infrastructures.”

AVM, a subsidiary of TIME dotCom Berhad (TIME), is today one of Malaysia’s leading cloud computing providers. Veeam’s capabilities in the data protection field complement AVM’s cloud and virtualisation solutions and services.

“Companies are progressively making their cloud computing journeys and AVM’s end-to-end solutions ensure that they are able to leverage on powerful technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence so as to better automate and optimise their operations,” said Kenny.

“With Veeam’s world renowned technologies, customers can be assured of reliable backup and predictable disaster recovery for virtual and physical workloads,” he added.

Meanwhile, Veeam Vice President of Channel Strategy & Management (Asia Pacific and Japan) Belinda Jurisic expressed her delight to be partnering with AVM to provide new and advanced cloud data management solutions in an increasingly complex cloud services space.

“Veeam continues to strengthen our commitment to the VCSP ecosystem as we continue to innovate and establish long lasting, collaborative partnerships that promise customers self-service access without compromising security, and offering simple, flexible, reliable and powerful modern data protection services,” said Belinda.

“Together, we will continue to solidify our commitment to being the trusted provider in backup, recovery and data management solutions, providing a single platform for cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS (software-as-a-service) and Kubernetes (an open-source container orchestration system) environments,” she added.

Today, Veeam protects 450,000 customers worldwide, including 81% of the Fortune 500 and 70% of the Global 2,000.

Through this partnership with Veeam, customers can own, control, back up and recover data anywhere in the hybrid cloud.

“Such assurances ensure business resilience, while also protecting data from hackers and eliminating data loss and downtime,” said Kenny. “Customers can have access to reliable, revenue-generating backup-as-a-service (BaaS) and disaster-recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) offerings.”

“Through our partnership with Veeam, we are set to move to the next level resulting in ‘win-win-win’ situations: For AVM, for Veeam and for customers to further optimise their operations through innovative solutions – safe in the knowledge that their data is highly secured,” he concluded.

Source: AVM Cloud Sdn Bhd

