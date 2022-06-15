Provided by Prince William County Arts Council

Zac Sims, stage name Blac Francis, is part of the youth art exhibit going on now at the Open Space Arts Facility. He is a music artist whose creative hunger has grown from audio to science fictionally visual!

With a growing urge to give audiences more than an audial experience, Francis wanted to explore his love for sci-fi and the visual arts. With good friend and collaborator Daniel Green, they created a hologram experience for those who are seeking more from local arts and artists. Now partnering with Open Space Arts and Prince William Art Society, Francis and Daniel have created an experience that takes the audience from love to heartbreak to acceptance to resolution through song and hologram!

Showing June 25 and 26 at 8:00 p.m. at Open Space Arts, 15000 Potomac Town Place #140, Woodbridge. Admission $10