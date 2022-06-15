Brain tumour: Simple memory test could help you diagnose the deadly disease – new study

Heather Dearie, 35 from Ayrshire, was diagnosed with an acoustic neuroma brain tumour having visited a GP more than 10 times with her symptoms over a period of 18 months.

An acoustic neuroma is a non-cancerous brain tumour that grows on the nerve used for hearing slowly over many years, explains the NHS.

She said: “Having my brain tumour diagnosed earlier could have changed my life completely and meant I would have had little to none of the lifelong side effects I have now.

“I was misdiagnosed for 18 months before my tumour was finally discovered and by then it was too late for any alternative treatment to surgery, which caused facial paralysis, 50 per cent deafness, balance and vision issues, fatigue, nerve damage, muscle spasms and because there is still some residual tumour.