Britney Subtly Dragged Cops In Her Instagram Rant, And People Are Here For It

“ACAB stands for All Cops Afraid of Britney.”
First and foremost, I can’t say it enough! Congratulations to Britney and Sam! As straight people love to say, “love wins.”
That said, Britney took to Instagram for one of her most cohesive rants yet, this time against her brother Bryan.
He wasn’t.
His girlfriend even had the audacity to say that he couldn’t attend because of his daughter’s graduation.
This also apparently wasn’t true.
In a since deleted IG post, Britney said he was never invited:
She criticizes Bryan’s treatment of her during her Vegas residency.
“I know you’re my blood, and yes blood runs deep, but no family of mine would do what you guys did to me…,” she says.
She ultimately confirmed: “You were never invited to my wedding.”
FWIW, here’s the “Britdependence Day” Instagram post she calls him out for:
And here’s the podcast he appeared on in 2020 that she also calls him out for:
But I digress, this post is not about her shitty family.
This is about a little excerpt that is gaining traction among her fans.
It’s this one where Britney compares her controlling power-hungry father to cops:
“I’m sorry but cops are kind of the EXACT same way.”
“Just because they wear a star on their shirt every day they think that gives them the opportunity to bully people.”
This little clip caught the attention of many fans in the community.
As this fan said, “Britney taking a little time out of calling her dad out to talk shit about cops. She’s just like me.”
Ultimately, I think this tweet sums it up best:
Source link