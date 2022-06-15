Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: Release date, leaked maps and more

There will be a Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 this summer, and here are all the details you need to know.

We know Season 5 began on the 1st of June but the gaming community have already begun looking for information about Season 6. The update will add new maps, modes, events, and other features to the game.

A new battle pass is set to be available, allowing you to level up and earn tons of rewards.

Season 6 is also expected to include an ultra frame rate option in Multiplayer mode, allowing users to experience the game at 120FPS.

Now, players can look forward to the content drop in Call of Duty Mobile Season 6, and this is all information we currently know, as well as when the update is expected to arrive.

Rivas – Smuggler, a stealthy assassin, is now available in the premium Call of Duty Mobile Season 5 Battle Pass, according to the developers.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Release Date

While Activision has yet to reveal the release date of Season 6, the countdown in the game indicates that it will go live on the 1st July 2022.

Seasons usually begin immediately after the previous battle pass expires, so Season 5 should end before this date. We’ll update this article if the official release date for Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 is announced.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Leaks

Activision has not released a beta test build of the upcoming Call of Duty Mobile update, and no leaks have been reported regarding it.

So, you’ll have to wait until the developers reveal information about Season 6.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Trailer

A trailer showing all the new content that will be coming to Call of Duty Mobile each season is usually released by the developer, but this season, there has been no trailer so far.

We will post the trailer here as soon as it is released.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 leaked Favela map

Maps from other Call of Duty titles have been added to the Mobile version by the developers. When Season 4 first launched, the developers confirmed in a Reddit thread that a map from a title older than Black Ops 4 would be added.

This multi-level map is set in Rio de Janeiro’s slums and features multiple two-story buildings as well as rooftops that you can climb to. Even though this map is large, close encounters are frequent, ensuring fast-paced action.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 weapons

The Oden Assault Rifle was added during Season 5, and that server also featured other weapons that may make their Call of Duty Mobile debut in Season 6.

The Black Ops Cold War KSP 45 was discovered in the test server, and this three-shot burst SMG is capable of inflicting significant damage on its targets at medium range.

The L-CAR 9 secondary pistol was discovered in an expired test server, and it has excellent close-range stopping power. However, it is unknown whether these weapons will appear in Season 6.

Remember that these are just leaks right now, so take note of them until the developers actually announce new content. We’ll keep you posted.

