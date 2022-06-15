Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveal Confirmed for Next Week

Anticipation is building for the announcement of the next Call of Duty game. Activision has already confirmed that the game is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, developed by Infinity Ward. What’s next is the official unveiling of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but as fans know, Activision is going to stretch things out to build up engagement. The next step of the process has now arrived, with Activision releasing a teaser for the upcoming reveal. Just one more week and Call of Duty fans can see Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in motion.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 trailer, titled “Ultimate Team,” was shared via various Call of Duty social media channels on Thursday morning. The trailer is short, just one minute long, and consists of a single cinematic sequence. A camera spins inside a transport vehicle stopping on the faces of its occupants, which include famous Call of Duty heroes such as Captain Price and Ghost. This coincides with the message, “The ultimate weapon is team.”

RELATED: Modern Warfare 2 Release Date, Box Art Revealed With Massive Visible-from-Space Advertisement

While advertising the return of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s biggest heroes is a big part of the trailer, the more important reveal is a confirmation of when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be fully unveiled. Call of Duty fans can look forward to the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on June 8 at 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM ET.





Official details regarding Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are scant at the moment, but Infinity Ward is already promising that it will be one of the biggest, most explosive Call of Duty experiences that the studio’s ever made. Studio art director Joel Emslie even went so far as to describe Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as Infinity Ward’s “magnum opus,” and, “the type of game I’ve been waiting to be a part of my entire career.” Needless to say, Infinity Ward is very excited to share more about the game with fans.

One feature of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that’s received a lot of attention via leaks is the game’s new DMZ mode. This mode is described as Call of Duty‘s take on Escape From Tarkov, where multiple squads will interact on a massive map as they search for loot and attempt to escape without being preyed upon by other teams. It’s unclear if DMZ will be featured during Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s reveal, as of yet.





Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may be the final major release from the main series of Call of Duty prior to Activision’s acquisition by Microsoft. It’s unclear how, or if, the Call of Duty franchise will change under Microsoft. Nevertheless, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may be looked back on as the end of an era, for better or worse. Look forward to more information on June 8.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releases on October 28.

MORE: Why Modern Warfare 2 Will Likely Be the Last Time PlayStation Gamers Get Exclusive CoD Content