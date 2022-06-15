Call of Duty: Warzone promises additions and improvements to Caldera in season 4

Season four in Call of Duty: Warzone is dropping next week and some changes to the battle royale map Caldera are coming with it.

While the main focus of the new season looks to be the Resurgence map Fortune’s Keep, Call of Duty’s Twitter account previewed some changes coming to the main BR mode’s map with a new image of the tac map.

Battle Royale players – we got you 🤝 A few of next season’s updates to the Caldera include:

📍 New micro-POIs and more looting

💰 Secret underground Mercenary Vaults

🌴 50% less vegetation & better visibility

🤔 Plenty more surprises in-store pic.twitter.com/Ux3kR69RX3 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 15, 2022

The tweet says that the new season will add new “micro-POIs,” or smaller points of interest throughout the map, along with secret underground mercenary vaults to fit with the season’s theme and title, Mercenaries of Fortune.

More importantly, however, the map will get a much-requested change to the prevalence of vegetation on the map. The tweet from CoD is promising that there will be 50 percent less vegetation and better overall visibility, which will come as a welcome tweak to the tropical locale.

There are also “plenty more surprises in-store,” according to the tweet. It’s anyone’s guess what this could mean, but as the months tick on and we head toward the release of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 later this year, it’s worth it for players to begin hunting for Easter eggs pertaining to the new titles or whatever else is in the future pipeline for the franchise.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard season four, Mercenaries of Fortune, is set to begin on June 22.