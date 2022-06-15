Chelsea: Tuchel ‘relationship’ could lure £287k-a-week star to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea target Ousmane Dembele might be ‘quite an easy fix’ for Thomas Tuchel’s attacking woes, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

The Blues have been tipped to sign the immensely talented France international on a free transfer this summer after he has so far been unable to agree terms on a new contract with Barcelona.

What is the latest news involving Dembele?

Dembele’s existing deal is due to expire at the end of the month, and Barca president Joan Laporta has recently confirmed that there is an offer ‘on the table’ but he ‘has not accepted it’.

“We made our bid – he has a proposal on the table, but he has not accepted it. No answer yet,” said Laporta (via Fabrizio Romano).

Transfer insider Dean Jones has previously informed GiveMeSport that Chelsea are ‘increasingly hopeful’ that they can secure a deal for Dembele, with Paris Saint-Germain now appearing to be out of the running for his signature.

PSG were believed to be eager to snap up the 25-year-old in January and looked set to revive their interest in the winger until Luis Campos arrived as the club’s new sporting director.

According to 90min, unlike his predecessor Leonardo, Campos is not a fan of Dembele, leaving Chelsea with a free shot at the World Cup winner.

What has Crook said about Dembele?

When asked if he could envisage Dembele linking up with Tuchel once again, Crook revealed he ‘could’ despite the France international damaging his own reputation in recent times.

He told GMS: “Yeah, I could (see Dembele at Chelsea), given that relationship. Obviously, he’s played under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund. I don’t think he’s done himself any favours reputation-wise in the last year or so at Barcelona.

“He’s been a little bit troublesome behind the scenes, which might put off some clubs, but he’s available on a free transfer.

“I know he’s on big wages but bearing in mind Chelsea probably need to strengthen just about every position, that might be quite an easy fix to add into the attacking options.”

Is Dembele worth the risk?

Dembele’s talent has never been in doubt. In fact, former teammate Lionel Messi described him as a “phenomenon” back in 2018, and his record of 54 goals and 61 assists in 228 senior club games is evidence of that.

However, the flying winger, who earns £287,000-per-week, has missed 102 games through injury during his five-year stay at the Camp Nou.

Signing Dembele on a free transfer would make him far less of a risk for Chelsea and Tuchel, but it still raises the question of whether he is someone who can be relied upon week in, week out.

